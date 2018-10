By The Associated Press

SOUTH

Ave Maria 17, Point (Ga.) 5

Webber 48, Kentucky Christian 14

Georgetown (Ky.) 49, Warner 0

Faulkner 16, Campbellsville 10

Advertisement

MIDWEST

Morningside 49, William Penn 21

Briar Cliff 40, Waldorf 13

Jamestown 28, Valley City St. 26

Culver-Stockton 56, Trinity Bible 0

Trinity (Ill.) 53, Presentation 46

Benedictine (Kan.) 75, Bethany (Kan.) 7

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.