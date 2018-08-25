Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

August 25, 2018 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Sullivan 45, Norfolk Christian 13

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Broadwater Academy 31

Freedom (Woodbridge) 35, Life Christian 6

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Handley 15, Warren County 14

John Marshall 48, George Wythe-Richmond 26

Oscar Smith 41, West Forsyth, N.C. 26

Warwick 33, Granby 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech