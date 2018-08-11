Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL). Designated 3B Danny Valencia for assignment. Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from Norfolk. Selected the contracts of OF Cedric Mullins and LHP Sean Gilmartin from Norfolk. Sent OF Craig Gentry to Frederick (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP William Cuevas from the Pawtucket (IL) as 26th man.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Jacob Turner for assignment. Signed RHP Zach McAllister. Sent LHP Daniel Norris to the GCL Tigers East for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned 1B J.D. Davis to Fresno (PCL). Reinstated SS Carlos Correa from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Akeel Morris from Salt Lake (PCL). Sent LHP Julio Urias to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Tyler Duffey and 1B Tyler Austin from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Michael Pineda to Fort Myers (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned 3B Deven Marrero outright to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Wes Parsons and LHP Adam McCreery to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Gwinnett. Selected the contract of RHP Chad Sobotka from Gwinnett.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled SP Pat Venditte from Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Kyle Barraclough on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Rafael Ortega from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Zach Davies to Biloxi (SL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Jake Thompson for assignment. Reinstated SS J.P. Crawford from the 10-day DL. Sent SS Pedro Florimon to the GCL Phillies East for a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Clay Holmes from Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed SS Yairo Munoz on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of 3B Patrick Wisdom from Memphis (PCL). Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Luke Gregerson to the 60-day DL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated RHP Phil Hughes for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Nix from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHPs Wes Torrez and Brandon White.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released C Michael Pair.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Claimed RHP Ryan Schlosser off waivers from St. Paul.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired OF Miles Williams from Sonoma (Pacific Association) for future considerations.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed LHP Paco Rodriguez.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Martire Garcia. Signed LHP Ari Kaufman.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released LHP Fernando Fernandez and RHP Jackson Zarubin.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released UT Graylin Derke. Signed RHP Ryan Colgate.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Austin Jones.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded RHP Joe Hauser to Gateway. Signed RHP Jack Finnegan.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed RHP Tyler Thornton.

FOOTBALL National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Dillon Gordon on injured reserve. Signed OL Alex Officer.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OT Kristjan Sokoli on injured reserve. Re-signed DB Mike Jones.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CBs Joseph Este and Jarell Carter. Agreed to terms with DBs Kenneth Durden and Trey Caldwell.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived/injured FB Elijah Wellman. Placed TE Manasseh Garner and RB Derrius Guice on injured reserve. Signed TE J.P. Holtz, LB Jeff Knox and DL Jalen Wilkerson.

HOCKEY ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed F Branden Troock.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI — Suspended QB Kwadra Griggs indefinitely.

