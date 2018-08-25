Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Luis Cessa from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) as their 26th man.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of C Carlos Pérez from Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Nick Gardewine from Round Rock and placed him on the 60-day DL.

National League

Pittsburgh Pirates — Recalled RHP Nick Kingham from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Clay Holmes to Indianapolis. Reinstated RHP A.J. Schugel from the 60-day DL and outrighted him to Indianapolis.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Ben Allison.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded OF Trevor Sealey to the St. Paul for cash and a player to be named. Traded OF K.C. Huth to the Gary for future considerations. Signed INF Dustin Williams.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed C Chris Coste and INF Jake Vieth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Sonny Cortez. Signed C Jeffrey Sneed and 1B Kevin Riley.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Danny Hayes.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed OF Alex Boxwell.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Steve Pastora.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Cody Strayer.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Bobby Blevins and Arik Sikula and OF David Salgueiro.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHPs Max Biedrzycki and Lee Sosa.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sold the contract of RHP Alex Phillips to the Minnesota Twins.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Chance Simpson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Dom Iero.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Josh Gordon from the active-NFI list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived-injured S Stefan McClure.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Sergio Bailey II on injured reserve. Waived WR Jake Lampman.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Jojo Wicker. Waived DB Darius Hillary.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Drake Rymsha to a three-year entry-level contract,

ECHL

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Signed D Chris Carlisle.

COLLEGE

IDAHO STATE — Placed athletic director Jeff Tingey on administrative leave by the school.

