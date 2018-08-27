Listen Live Sports

Schalke signs Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy from Bayern

August 27, 2018
 
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has signed Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich.

The Gelsenkirchen-based club says the 28-year-old Rudy is getting a four-year deal to 2022 and will wear the No. 13 jersey for coach Domenico Tedesco’s team.

Tedesco says, “We’re getting a very intelligent and technical player in the squad who has already proved his capability internationally.”

Rudy, who made 35 competitive appearances for Bayern after joining on a free transfer from Hoffenheim last year, found his opportunities limited under new coach Niko Kovac this season. He was again left out of the squad for Bayern’s league-opener against Hoffenheim on Friday.

Kicker magazine reported Schalke was paying 16 million euros ($18.7 million) to Bayern.

Rudy has made 26 appearances for Germany. He captured national coach Joachim Loew’s attention while he was at Hoffenheim, where he made 212 appearances after joining from Stuttgart in 2008.

He is Schalke’s third midfield signing this summer after Omar Mascarell and Suat Serdar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

