Scott, Paul both score twice in Eastern Kentucky’s 49-23 win

August 30, 2018 10:47 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — LJ Scott ran for two scores, Dan Paul caught two touchdown passes and Eastern Kentucky defeated Morehead State 49-23 on Thursday night in a season opener.

A Samuel Hayworth field goal, a 23-yard run by Alonzo Booth and Scott’s 4-yard run made it 18-0 after the first quarter. Paul caught TD passes of 15 yards from redshirt freshman Dakota Allen and 3 yards from Austin Scott in the third quarter for a 32-7 lead.

The Colonels finished with 564 yards offense, including 404 on the ground, led by Daryl McCleskey Jr.’s 125. Ten Colonels had positive rushing yards.

Lawson Page was 20-of-34 passing for 221 yards for the Eagles but was intercepted twice. Issiah Aguero had a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Eastern Kentucky increased its lead in the series to 53-16-4. The programs first played each other in 1924.

