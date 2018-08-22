Listen Live Sports

SDSU extends coach Brian Dutcher’s contract through 2022-23

August 22, 2018 9:44 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

The extension announced Wednesday comes five months after Dutcher, in his first season in charge, led the Aztecs back to the NCAA Tournament after a two-year absence. The Aztecs, who also won their 11th Mountain West Conference title, finished 22-11.

Dutcher was promoted to head coach after Steve Fisher retired in April 2017. Dutcher had been an assistant to Fisher during his 18-year run as head coach. Dutcher had also been an assistant to Fisher at Michigan.

The Aztecs return starters Jalen McDaniels, Matt Mitchell and Devin Watson.

