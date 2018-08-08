Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SEC Preview: Alabama’s QB competition and Jimbo in Aggieland

August 8, 2018 12:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The most fascinating quarterback competition in the country got off to a rocky start this preseason when Jalen Hurts called out Alabama coaches last week.

On the last episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the Southeastern Conference and discuss that budding QB controversy with the Crimson Tide.

Will Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa, the hero of last season’s College Football Playoff championship game for the Crimson Tide, start for Nick Saban’s team? Can Alabama win the West with either?

Sallee and Russo also talk about expectations for Texas A&M in Jimbo Fisher’s first season and whether there are any legitimate challengers to Georgia in the East.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Plus, some thoughts on the future of Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech