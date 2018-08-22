Serie A to commemorate victims of bridge collapse with shirt

MILAN (AP) — Players and officials will wear a special shirt ahead of this weekend’s Serie A matches to commemorate the victims of the Morandi Bridge tragedy in Genoa.

The highway bridge collapsed last week, killing 43 people.

Players will walk onto the pitch wearing shirts with the words “Genoa in our hearts” and a drawing of a heart joining the two sections of the collapsed bridge.

The city’s two main soccer teams — Sampdoria and Genoa — postponed their opening matches last weekend.

