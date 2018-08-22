Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Serie A to commemorate victims of bridge collapse with shirt

August 22, 2018 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — Players and officials will wear a special shirt ahead of this weekend’s Serie A matches to commemorate the victims of the Morandi Bridge tragedy in Genoa.

The highway bridge collapsed last week, killing 43 people.

Players will walk onto the pitch wearing shirts with the words “Genoa in our hearts” and a drawing of a heart joining the two sections of the collapsed bridge.

The city’s two main soccer teams — Sampdoria and Genoa — postponed their opening matches last weekend.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech