Silver lining for young and old athletes at Asian Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Oksana Chusovitina continued her quest to compete at an eighth Olympics by winning a silver medal in the vault at the Asian Games at the age of 43.

Chusovitina won the vault at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, and in between took silver medals in the event at the 1994 and 2014 editions of the continental games.

The Uzbekistan veteran missed out by one-tenth of a point on a gold medal, which went to 16-year-old South Korean Yeo Seo-jeong with 14.387 points. Yeo was born 10 years after Chusovitina made her Olympic debut and won gold in the team event in ’92 in Barcelona.

At the other end of the spectrum, 15-year-old Shardul Vihan became India’s youngest medalist in shooting at the Asian Games when he took silver in the double trap final behind Shin Hyun-woo of South Korea.

Vihan attends high school in Meerut, where 16-year-old 10-meter pistol gold medalist Saurabh Chaudhary is from.

China continued to dominate the podium across co-host cities Jakarta and Palembang and its medal tally hit 100 — including 51 gold — halfway through the fifth day of competition.

That included golds in six of the day’s first eight rowing finals.

The sequence of gold for China was broken by Uzbek pair Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Shakhboz Abdujabborov, who took gold in double sculls, and the Vietnam crew of Ta Thanh Huyen, Luong Thi Thao, Ho Thi Ly and Pham Thi Thao in the lightweight women’s quadruple sculls.

Four of the six wushu gold medals in the sanda discipline went to China as well, with Iran collecting the other two via Erfan Ahangarian in the 60-kilogram division and Mohsen Mohammadseifi winning the 70-kilogram class.

In the road race, Kazakhstan rider Alexey Lutsenko left it late before surging to the finish in a desperate four-way sprint to edge Fumiyuko Beppu for gold.

Lutsenko, who placed ninth at last year’s world championships, finished the scenic 145.5-kilometer (90-mile) course at Subang in West Java in 3 hours, 25 minutes and 25 seconds.

Beppu held on to take silver for Japan, with Thai riders Liphongyu Navuti and Chawchiangkwang Peerapol finishing third and fourth.

Jang Kyung-gu, who won the road race on home soil at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon, was 27 seconds behind the leading bunch in sixth place.

Jacqueline Siu won Hong Kong’s first gold medal of the games with victory in the individual dressage competition at the Jakarta International Equestrian Park.

The England-based Siu and her horse, JC Fuerst On Tour, held off Malaysia’s Qabil Ambak and South Korean rider Kim Hye-ok.

It was her first medal in four trips to the Asian Games. He previous best was fourth-place finishes in 2006 and 2014.

