Sky-Fever, Box

CHICAGO (115)

DeShields 11-16 1-2 24, Dolson 3-8 0-0 6, Quigley 5-9 0-0 12, Vandersloot 8-17 6-6 24, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Coates 2-6 2-2 6, Copper 3-9 5-5 12, Harper 1-4 0-0 2, Ndour 2-3 2-2 6, Parker 8-14 4-6 20. Totals 44-91 21-25 115.

INDIANA (106)

Achonwa 6-13 9-12 21, Dupree 12-23 6-7 30, Pondexter 0-5 2-2 2, Vivians 6-13 1-2 15, Wheeler 4-18 6-7 14, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 3-7 0-0 8, Mavunga 0-0 0-0 0, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, T.Mitchell 7-14 2-2 16. Totals 38-94 26-32 106.

Chicago 16 24 25 26 8 16—115 Indiana 14 23 29 25 8 7—106

3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-21 (Vandersloot 2-5, Quigley 2-5, DeShields 1-1, Copper 1-3, Williams 0-1, Ndour 0-1, Parker 0-2, Dolson 0-3), Indiana 4-20 (K.Mitchell 2-4, Vivians 2-6, Pondexter 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-4, Wheeler 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 55 (Coates 10), Indiana 41 (Achonwa 11). Assists_Chicago 27 (Vandersloot 10), Indiana 22 (Wheeler, T.Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 25, Indiana 21. Technicals_Chicago coach Sky (Defensive three second), Indiana coach Fever (Defensive three second). A_8,442 (20,000).

