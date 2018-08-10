Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sloane Stephens reaches Rogers Cup semifinals

August 10, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTREAL (AP) — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday, beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2.

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the semifinals, the American will face fifth-seeded defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina beat 14th-seeded Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-3 in the late match.

The top-seeded Halep advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia. Halep will face 15th-seeded Ashleigh Barty, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Kiki Bertens.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Preparing for the U.S. Open, Stephens also reached the event semifinals last year in Toronto.

“When you’re playing good matches in big tournaments like this, I don’t think it’s peaking too soon. It’s just getting confidence and playing good tennis,” Stephens said. “Leading up to the U.S. Open, obviously last year it worked pretty well.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech