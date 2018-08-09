Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SMI to offer credits if weather postpones NASCAR race

August 9, 2018 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Speedway Motorsports is promising NASCAR fans a ticket credit if a race is postponed because of weather.

The initiative announced Thursday is for all eight of SMI’s Cup Series tracks.

If a NASCAR race is postponed and the ticket holder is unable to attend on the rescheduled date, a ticket credit can be issued toward a race at any SMI venue. The initiative is valid at Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Kentucky, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Texas and Sonoma Raceway in California.

Fans with an unused ticket will have 60 days from the original race date to request a credit. The credit must be used toward another SMI NASCAR event within one calendar year or the same event the next year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP Auto Racing: : https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech