Smith’s heroics sends Campbell past D-III Chowan 49-26

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith accounted for five touchdowns – three in the air and two rushing – and Campbell beat NCAA Division III member Chowan 49-26 in the season opener for both teams Thursday night.

Smith threw for 260 yards and ran for 72 yards. Deontae Henderson put the Fighting Camels on the scoreboard first when he intercepted Bryce Witt and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown with 9:26 to play in the first quarter. Henderson, a graduate transfer who played the last two seasons at Stetson, recorded his second career pick-6.

Campbell extended the margin to 21-0 before halftime when Smith completed touchdown passes of 49 and 72 yards to Caleb Snead and Zach Roderick, respectively.

Chowan got its first score when Witt ran for a 21-yard touchdown to end a 4-play, 74-yard drive to make it 28-6. Witt threw for 100 yards and rushed for 91.

Campbell posted its 14th sellout at Barker-Lane Stadium since 2013.

