The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Snedeker withdraws with back spasms

August 23, 2018 4:54 pm
 
PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) — Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from The Northern Trust because of back spasms.

Snedeker is coming off a victory in the Wyndham Championship, his first in two years that moved him to No. 30 in the FedEx Cup playoffs. By withdrawing Thursday, he will drop in the standings because points count four times more than in the regular season.

More than the FedEx Cup, this is one less chance for Snedeker to show he is worthy of consideration as a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. Jim Furyk makes three of his four choices after the second playoff event next week at the TPC Boston.

