Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Soccer teams from Genoa have their matches postponed

August 16, 2018 11:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — The two soccer teams from Genoa had their weekend matches postponed on Thursday following the bridge collapse in the Italian city.

At least 39 people were killed in the collapse.

The rescheduled dates for the two matches will be announced “in the coming days.”

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero said he has been informed by Juventus that it won’t play on Saturday, the day of the funerals. Juventus is scheduled to play at Chievo Verona in what is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive debut for his new club.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“In all the other matches scheduled for the first round of Serie A, in memory of the victims of Genoa, one minute of silence will be observed before the start and the teams will take to the field with black armbands,” the league said in a statement.

___

More AP Serie A coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/SerieA

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech