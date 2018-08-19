Sounders beat Galaxy 5-0 for 6th straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Harry Shipp had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders rolled past the depleted Los Angeles Galaxy 5-0 on Saturday for their club-record sixth straight victory.

Chad Marshall, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz also scored, and the Sounders were the beneficiary of an own goal. Seattle (10-9-5) is 7-0-2 in its last nine games.

Los Angeles (10-9-7) was without leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and designated players Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos, and Romain Alessandrini. Ibrahimovic indicated earlier in the week that he did not want to play on Seattle’s turf and risk re-injuring his knee, so did not make the trip. Giovani dos Santos (leg), Jonathan dos Santos (groin), and Alessandrini (knee) all were out with injuries. Starting defender Michael Ciani (hamstring) also was sidelined.

FC DALLAS 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maynor Figueroa and Michael Barrios scored in FC Dallas’ victory over Minnesota United in a game delayed more than 2 1/2 hours because of lightning in the area.

FC Dallas (13-5-6) remained three points ahead of Sporting Kansas City for the Western Conference lead. Jimmy Maurer, making his first appearance since May 19, had his fourth shutout of the season.

Minnesota United (9-14-2) is winless in four games.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, TIMBERS 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Diego Rubio scored two goals and Tim Melia had his 10th shutout of the season to help Sporting Kansas City beat Portland.

Sporting (12-6-6) won its third straight. Johnny Russell also scored.

Portland (10-6-7) has lost three in a row.

REAL SALT LAKE 2, DYNAMO 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Albert Rusnak scored twice in stoppage time in Real Salt Lake’s victory over Houston.

Real Salt Lake (11-10-5) won on the road for just the second time this season.

Rusnak converted from penalty spot in the 10th minute of injury time to give Real Salt Lake its first lead. He tied it in the third minute of stoppage time.

Oscar Boniek Garcia gave Houston the lead in the 36th minute. The Dynamo (7-11-6) have lost five straight and are winless in seven games.

RED BULLS 2, WHITECAPS 2, TIE

VANCOUER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Royer scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute to give New York the tie with Vancouver.

With New York (15-6-3) playing a man down, Royer beat a couple of defenders and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. Royer opened the scoring in the fifth minute.The Red Bulls played a man short after Michael Murillo was given his second yellow card in the 84th minute.

Defender Kendall Waston scored twice for Vancouver (9-9-7).

EARTHQUAKES 1, TORONTO FC 1, TIE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored in the tying goal in the 77th minute in San Jose’s draw with Toronto FC.

Wondolowski ran onto a long pass from Nick Lima and ripped a shot from the right side that bounced off goalkeeper Alex Bono. Wondolowski chased down the rebound and chipped it in from the top of the 6-yard box. He has 141 career MLS goals, four behind Landon Donovan for record.

Lucas Janson scired for Toronto (6-12-6) in the 59th minute.

San Jose (3-13-8) is winless in its last 10 home games, the longest streak in franchise history.

UNION 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke and Ilson Pereira scored and Borek Dockal had two assists to help Philadelphia beat New York City FC.

Burke, a 26-year-old rookie, has six goals in six starts — all wins. Andre Blake made three saves for his first shutout since June 23.

Burke side-netted a right-footer to give the Union (10-11-3) a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Ilsinho came on in the 68th — his first appearance since straining his right quadriceps on July 11 — and capped the scoring in the 76th minute. NYCFC (14-6-5) was held scoreless for the first time since May 5.

IMPACT 2, FIRE 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Daniel Lovitz scored in the 90th minute to lift Montreal past Chicago.

Ignacio Piatti also scored to help Montreal (10-13-3) end a four-game winless streak and extend Chicago’s losing streak to eight. Nemanja Nikolic scored for Chicago (6-15-5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.