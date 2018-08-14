South American cup finals to be played in single match

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — The final matches of South America’s top club tournaments will be one game starting in 2019.

The region’s football body Conmebol said Tuesday the finals of Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana will have a host city next year, and not home-and-away games between finalists.

The last game of the 2019 edition of Copa Libertadores will be played in Santiago, while the Copa Sudamericana will be decided in Lima.

Montevideo, Lima and Santiago were the three cities bidding to host a one-game final.

Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez said the decision “obeys the strategic objective of developing South America with more resources, investment and standards in every level.”

