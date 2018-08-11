Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Southern Mississippi quarterback Kwadra Griggs suspended

August 11, 2018 11:30 am
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Southern Mississippi has suspended quarterback Kwadra Griggs for an undisclosed reason.

The school said in a statement Saturday the indefinite suspension will remain “pending resolution of a student conduct matter.”

The senior played in 10 games last season, throwing for 1,879 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He ran for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

Southern Miss finished 8-5 last year and opens this season Sept. 1 with a home game against Jackson State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

