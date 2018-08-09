Sparks-Dream, Box

LOS ANGELES (73)

Beard 1-4 0-0 2, Gray 6-9 0-0 13, Ogwumike 3-10 1-2 7, Parker 8-20 3-4 20, Sims 2-5 2-2 6, Carson 1-5 0-0 3, Lavender 2-5 0-0 4, R.Williams 6-10 3-6 18, Samuelson 0-0 0-0 0, Vadeeva 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 9-14 73.

ATLANTA (79)

Breland 8-11 3-3 19, E.Williams 5-8 0-0 10, Hayes 3-10 7-10 13, Montgomery 2-5 4-6 9, Sykes 2-6 1-2 6, Bentley 5-9 2-2 13, Billings 2-5 0-0 4, Dietrick 1-1 0-0 3, McGee-Stafford 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-56 17-23 79.

Los Angeles 17 16 22 18—73 Atlanta 13 23 27 16—79

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-19 (R.Williams 3-7, Gray 1-3, Carson 1-4, Parker 1-5), Atlanta 4-12 (Dietrick 1-1, Bentley 1-2, Sykes 1-3, Montgomery 1-4, Hayes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 30 (Parker 12), Atlanta 33 (Breland 9). Assists_Los Angeles 16 (Parker, Gray 4), Atlanta 18 (Bentley 8). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 17, Atlanta 13. A_4,235 (8,600).

