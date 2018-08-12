Listen Live Sports

Sporting KC-Los Angeles, Sums

August 12, 2018 12:49 am
 
Kansas City 1 1—2
Los Angeles 0 0—0

First half_1, Kansas City, Fernandes, 3 (Rubio), 17th minute.

Second half_2, Kansas City, Sanchez, 4 (penalty kick), 66th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia; Los Angeles, Luis Lopez.

Yellow Cards_Nguyen, Los Angeles, 36th; Jakovic, Los Angeles, 65th; Espinoza, Kansas City, 70th; Zusi, Kansas City, 72nd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Chris Wattam. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.

A_22,000 (22,000)

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutierrez (Yohan Croizet, 82nd), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Johnny Russell, 86th), Diego Rubio (Krisztian Nemeth, 76th), Daniel Salloi.

Los Angeles_Luis Lopez; Tristan Blackmon, Dejan Jakovic, Joao Moutinho, Danilo Silva; Benny Feilhaber, Andre Horta, Aaron Kovar (Carlos Vela, 58th), Lee Nguyen; Diego Rossi (Latif Blessing, 58th), Marcos Urena (Christian Ramirez, 70th).

