NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 13, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St
|1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Atlanta (31)
|3tf
|7
|6-1-0
|345
|1
|2. Hannelore Hanover (2)
|6tm
|8
|6-0-2
|269
|2
|3. Shartin N (1)
|5pm
|17
|13-1-0
|241
|4
|4. Manchego
|3tf
|7
|5-1-0
|223
|3
|5. McWicked
|7ph
|10
|6-2-1
|150
|5
|6. Lazarus N (1)
|6ph
|1
|1-0-0
|116
|NR
|7. Marion Marauder
|5th
|7
|4-3-0
|98
|8
|8. Courtly Choice
|3pc
|10
|7-0-0
|94
|9
|9. Kissin In The Sand
|3pf
|8
|5-3-0
|89
|10
|10. Lather Up
|3pc
|10
|8-0-0
|68
|6
Also: Ariana G 64; Youaremycandygirl 42; Crystal Fashion 18; Stay Hungry 16; Dream Together 9; Six Pack 9; Dorsoduro Hanover 8; Will Take Charge 7; Wolfgang 7; Bit Of A Legend N 6; Captain Ahab 6; Don’t Let’em 6; Filibuster Hanover 6; Jimmy Freight 6; Sonnet Grace 4; Melodies Major 3; Phaetosive 3; Plunge Blue Chip 3; Caviart Ally 2; Risk N 2; Thinkbig Dreambig 2; De Los Cielos Deo 1; Fox Valley Gemini 1; Western Joe 1.
