NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through Aug. 27, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Atlanta (17) 3tf 8 6-2-0 320 1 2. Manchego (13) 3tf 9 6-2-0 287 4 3. Shartin N (3) 5pm 18-14-1-0 260 3 4. Hannelore Hanover 6tm 9 6-0-3 210 2 5. Courtly Choice 3pc 11 8-0-0 148 5 6. Marion Marauder 5th 8 5-3-0 131 9 7. McWicked 7ph 10 6-2-1 122 6 8. Ariana G (1) 4tm 8 4-0-0 101 NR 9. Lazarus N (1) 6ph 1 1-0-0 94 7 10. Kissin In The Sand 3pf 9 6-3-0 73 10

Also: Lather Up 69, Youaremycandygirl 35, Jimmy Freight 22, Will Take Charge 8, Met’s Hall 7, Captain Ahab 6, Don’t Let’em 6, Filibuster Hanover 6, Wolfgang 5, Six Pack 4, Crystal Fashion 3, Swandre The Giant 3, Beckhams Z Tam 1, De Los Cielos Deo 1, Dorsoduro Hanover 1, Phaetosive 1, Stag Party 1.

