Storm-Liberty, Box

SEATTLE (96)

Bird 4-6 0-0 10, Clark 2-8 2-2 6, Howard 5-10 4-4 14, Loyd 7-18 1-2 17, Stewart 12-25 5-5 32, Canada 0-1 3-5 3, Langhorne 1-3 3-4 5, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 2-2 0-0 4, Whitcomb 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 35-80 18-22 96.

NEW YORK (80)

Boyd 2-5 0-2 4, Charles 9-18 0-0 20, Nurse 8-12 2-2 20, Rodgers 2-10 0-0 4, Vaughn 2-5 0-0 4, Allen 1-2 0-0 3, Hartley 2-7 4-4 8, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Zahui B 8-13 0-0 17. Totals 34-72 6-8 80.

Seattle 28 16 17 35—96 New York 24 20 16 20—80

3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-21 (Stewart 3-7, Bird 2-3, Loyd 2-5, Whitcomb 1-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Clark 0-4), New York 6-16 (Nurse 2-3, Charles 2-3, Allen 1-1, Zahui B 1-2, Hartley 0-1, Rodgers 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 39 (Howard 10), New York 42 (Zahui B 11). Assists_Seattle 25 (Loyd, Bird 7), New York 23 (Boyd 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 9, New York 16. Technicals_Hartley.

