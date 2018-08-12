Storm-Lynx, Box

SEATTLE (81)

Bird 3-7 0-0 9, Clark 4-5 0-0 9, Howard 9-10 1-2 21, Loyd 5-14 0-0 12, Stewart 6-16 3-4 17, Canada 3-6 0-0 6, Langhorne 1-2 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-7 0-0 5, Paris 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 4-6 81.

MINNESOTA (72)

Augustus 6-15 0-0 13, Fowles 13-21 2-2 28, Moore 5-14 0-0 12, Wright 1-6 0-0 3, Zandalasini 0-8 0-0 0, Fagbenle 0-0 2-2 2, Jones 4-6 0-0 10, Larkins 0-2 0-0 0, Miyem 0-0 0-0 0, Whalen 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-75 4-4 72.

Seattle 19 16 21 25—81 Minnesota 13 17 18 24—72

3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-25 (Bird 3-4, Howard 2-2, Stewart 2-4, Loyd 2-6, Clark 1-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-3, Whitcomb 0-2, Canada 0-2), Minnesota 6-17 (Jones 2-3, Moore 2-6, Wright 1-1, Augustus 1-5, Zandalasini 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 39 (Stewart 17), Minnesota 29 (Fowles 13). Assists_Seattle 23 (Loyd 6), Minnesota 19 (Augustus 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 8, Minnesota 8. Technicals_Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_9,123 (19,356).

