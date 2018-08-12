Listen Live Sports

Sun dominate glass, beat Sky 82-75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 82-75 on Sunday.

Chiney Ogwumike had 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Sun (18-13). Connecticut had 21 offensive rebounds and a 51-33 edge on the glass overall.

The Sun scored the last 14 points of the third quarter to pull away to a 62-46 lead. The Sky closed to 64-60 with a 14-2 run to start the fourth, but Connecticut extended it to 77-64 and led by at least seven the rest of the way.

Alyssa Thomas scored 14 points, and Jasmine Thomas had 11 for Connecticut.

Stefanie Dolson had 20 points, and Kahleah Copper scored 16 for the Sky (11-19). Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

