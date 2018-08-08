Sun-Wings, Box

CONNECTICUT (101)

A.Thomas 10-17 2-3 22, J.Thomas 6-8 5-6 17, Ogwumike 5-9 3-4 13, Stricklen 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 5-13 0-0 10, B.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Banham 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Clarendon 1-3 2-2 4, J.Jones 7-12 0-0 17, Laney 0-0 0-0 0, Tuck 3-5 3-4 9. Totals 40-71 15-19 101.

DALLAS (92)

Cambage 14-21 1-1 29, Diggins-Smith 7-15 1-1 18, Gray 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 1-2 3, Thornton 2-5 0-0 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 1-2 1, Hill 3-6 0-0 8, Plaisance 5-11 0-0 13, Romero 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 6-14 2-4 15. Totals 38-80 6-10 92.

Connecticut 28 20 32 21—101 Dallas 22 10 28 32— 92

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 6-12 (Stricklen 3-4, J.Jones 3-4, Williams 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, Tuck 0-2), Dallas 10-29 (Plaisance 3-6, Diggins-Smith 3-8, Hill 2-3, Thornton 1-3, Stevens 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Cambage 0-1, Gray 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 32 (Williams 10), Dallas 34 (Stevens, Cambage 9). Assists_Connecticut 25 (J.Thomas 9), Dallas 22 (Cambage 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 16, Dallas 15. A_3,483 (7,000).

