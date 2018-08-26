Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

August 26, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Sean Manaea on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Emilio Pagan from Nashville (PCL).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released OF Harrison Kain.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Brady Bowen.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Robert Garcia. Placed LHP Jake Fisher on the DL, retroactive to Aug. 16.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Traded LB Antonio Morrison to Green Bay for CB Lenzy Pipkins.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived-injured WR Lucky Whitehead. Signed QB John Wolford.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Jaboree Williams. Released LB Corey Nelson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Connor Jessop. Waived WR Allenzae Staggers.

