Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Switzerland calls up uncapped Young Boys pair Sow, Mbabu

August 31, 2018 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Young Boys players Djibril Sow and Kevin Mbabu have been named in Switzerland’s squad to play Iceland and England ahead of their Champions League debuts.

Sow, a 21-year-old midfielder, and Mbabu, a 23-year-old defender, are also preparing to play Juventus and Manchester United after helping Young Boys win a first Swiss title for 32 years.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic also called up uncapped Basel forward Albian Ajeti, who has ethnic Albanian family ties like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka. They made headlines at the World Cup for pro-Kosovo goal celebrations against Serbia.

Petkovic also recalled Edimilson Fernandes, Timm Klose and Silvan Widmer who missed World Cup selection.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Switzerland hosts Iceland in the Nations League at St. Gallen on Sept. 8. A friendly against England is three days later at Leicester.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech