Switzerland calls up uncapped Young Boys pair Sow, Mbabu

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Young Boys players Djibril Sow and Kevin Mbabu have been named in Switzerland’s squad to play Iceland and England ahead of their Champions League debuts.

Sow, a 21-year-old midfielder, and Mbabu, a 23-year-old defender, are also preparing to play Juventus and Manchester United after helping Young Boys win a first Swiss title for 32 years.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic also called up uncapped Basel forward Albian Ajeti, who has ethnic Albanian family ties like Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka. They made headlines at the World Cup for pro-Kosovo goal celebrations against Serbia.

Petkovic also recalled Edimilson Fernandes, Timm Klose and Silvan Widmer who missed World Cup selection.

Switzerland hosts Iceland in the Nations League at St. Gallen on Sept. 8. A friendly against England is three days later at Leicester.

