Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Teenager Wague joins Barcelona after impressive World Cup

August 8, 2018 8:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has signed teenager Moussa Wague after impressing with Senegal at the World Cup.

Barcelona says it paid Belgian club Eupen 5 million euros ($5.8 million) for the 19-year-old fullback. Wague signed a five-year contract, which includes a 100 million euro ($115.8 million) release clause.

Wague played in all three of Senegal’s matches at the World Cup in Russia and became the youngest African scorer in tournament history when he netted in the 2-2 draw against Japan.

Wague will initially join Barcelona’s B team.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech