Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas A&M changes handling of sex assault cases after uproar

August 20, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University says it is imposing clearer and tougher sanctions on students found responsible for sexual assault after women came forward this summer to criticize the school’s handling of their cases.

The chances announced Monday by Texas’ largest university comes two months after a student tweeted how her alleged attacker was allowed to rejoin the swim team after being found responsible for sexual abuse in 2016.

No criminal charges were filed against the swimmer, who was suspended for one semester.

Texas A&M’s new guidelines call for students found responsible for sexually-based violence or non-consensual sex to serve a minimum one-year suspension barring “significant mitigating factors.” They also couldn’t receive scholarships or represent the school upon returning to campus.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Other changes include streamlining the investigative and reporting process.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech