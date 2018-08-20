Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police detail assault case against Wisconsin WR

August 20, 2018 5:10 pm
 
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus, who has taken a leave of absence from the team (all times local):

4 p.m.

Police are releasing more details in the investigation into Quintez Cephus after the Wisconsin wide receiver was charged with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim, both felonies.

Madison police say they interviewed a woman at an emergency room on April 22 who said she was the victim of a sexual assault at Cephus’ apartment. Police say they learned early in the investigation that a second woman was also in the apartment that same day and she said she was also the victim of sexual assault.

The 20-year-old Cephus is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Cephus tweeted Saturday that he was taking a leave of absence from the team because he believed prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him.

Cephus denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.

___

3:25 p.m.

Authorities in Wisconsin have charged Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim, both felonies.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed the charges. The 20-year-old Cephus is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Cephus posted in a tweet late Saturday that he was taking a leave of absence from the team because he believed prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a “consensual relationship.”

Cephus didn’t specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.

