The Latest: Vardy staying at Leicester until 2022

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in the English Premier League (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

On transfer deadline day, Jamie Vardy has decided to stay put.

The England striker signed a new deal with Leicester which will keep him at the club until 2022. The 31-year-old Vardy’s previous contract had been set to expire in 2020.

“Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this football club and it’s a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years,” Vardy said.

Since joining Leicester from then semi-professional Fleetwood Town in 2012, Vardy has scored 88 goals in 233 appearances.

Vardy scored 24 goals as Leicester secured a shock Premier League title during the 2015-16 season and has established himself as a member of the England squad.

___

6:50 p.m.

Newcastle has completed the signing of defender Federico Fernandez from Swansea for an undisclosed fee.

Magpies manager Rafa Benitez was keen to reunite with the 29-year-old Fernandez, after previously coaching the Argentine at Napoli.

“He is experienced, a very good professional and he will add competition in defense,” Benitez said.

Fernandez, who has made 32 appearances for Argentina, will be available for Newcastle’s season-opener against Tottenham on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Cardiff has acquired Harry Arter on a season-long loan from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old Ireland midfielder will add top-division experience for the newly promoted Welsh side.

___

6:25 p.m.

Leicester has agreed a deal to sign Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu from Bundesliga team Freiburg.

The 22-year-old center-back will join the Premier League club on a five-year contract pending the granting of a work permit. No fee was given but media reports said it could rise to almost 20 million pounds ($26 million).

Soyuncu made his international debut aged 19, and has 15 appearances for his country.

Leicester has signed three central defenders during the transfer window, with Jonny Evans and fellow-deadline day signing Filip Benkovic giving Claude Puel a number of options in the position.

The trio of new arrivals will compete for a place alongside England defender Harry Maguire. Leicester managed to keep hold of Maguire despite strong interest from Manchester United.

___

6:15 p.m.

Fulham has gained the services of goalkeeper Sergio Rico on a season-long loan from Sevilla.

The 24-year-old stopper has made 170 appearances for Sevilla and was included in Spain’s squad for the 2016 European Championships, making his sole international appearance in a warmup match.

“Sergio is a world-class goalkeeper and thus his services have been in great demand,” Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said.

Fulham also completed the signing of full-back Joe Bryan from Bristol City on a four-year contract.

The west London club is returning to the Premier League after a four-season absence, having secured promotion through the playoffs.

___

5:55 p.m.

West Ham has completed the signing of Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina.

The 32-year-old Sanchez has committed to a two-year contract with the London club.

Sanchez is West Ham’s ninth signing of the transfer window, with the club having invested heavily following the appointment of manager Manuel Pellegrini.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez, who spent two seasons in the Premier League with Aston Villa from 2014 to 2016, has made 88 appearances for Colombia.

West Ham has a tough opener to its league season at Liverpool on Sunday.

___

5:30 p.m.

Everton completed the treble-signing of Brazil midfielder Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk, along with Barcelona duo Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, as the Toffees further strengthened their squad for the new season.

All three deals were announced in the final hour of the English transfer window, which closed at 5 p.m. local time.

Bernard, who joins on a four-year deal, cited the club’s new manager Marco Silva as a key factor for his move.

“I chose Everton because of all the things I had heard about Marco Silva and after speaking to him I was happy with what he said to me,” said Bernard, who left Shakhtar earlier this summer at the end of his contract.

Barcelona confirmed it had reached an agreement to sell Colombia defender Mina, 23, to Everton for around 31 million euros ($36 million) — with a buy-back clause for Barcelona — while Portugal midfielder Gomes, 25, heads to Goodison Park on a season-long loan.

The trio join forward Richarlison and full-back Lucas Digne as high-profile arrivals at Everton during the transfer window.

___

2:50 p.m.

Wolves has signed Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht on an initial season-long loan.

The 23-year-old Dendoncker’s move will become permanent next year.

Dendoncker came through Anderlecht’s youth system before making 190 senior appearances for the club.

The central midfielder has made six appearances for Belgium, the most recent of which came against England at the 2018 World Cup.

Wolves, which is back in the Premier League for the first time since the 2011-12 season, has now made six signings during the offseason.

___

1:30 p.m.

Cardiff has signed midfielder Victor Camarasa on a season-long loan from Real Betis.

The 24-year-old central midfielder, who has represented Spain at under-21 level, made 24 appearances last season as Betis finished sixth in the Spanish league.

Cardiff ended a four-season absence from the Premier League by securing automatic promotion with a second-place finish in the Championship.

___

11:05 a.m.

Leicester has signed defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old center back, who has represented Croatia at youth level, was part of a title-winning squad last season.

Leicester manager Claude Puel says “I know he will give us some great options and competition in the squad and I’m delighted to have him here.”

The signing comes amid continued speculation over Manchester United’s interest in Leicester defender Harry Maguire.

___

10:40 a.m.

West Ham has signed Lucas Perez from Arsenal after the striker struggled to make an impact at the north London club.

The 29-year-old Perez joined West Ham on a three-year deal before the Premier League’s transfer window closed.

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos says Perez “has great technical quality, and can play as both the main striker or the second striker in a deeper role. He scores goals, but can also create them and link well with the midfielders.”

Perez is the West Ham’s eighth signing since Manuel Pellegrini took charge in May.

West Ham opens the season on Sunday at Liverpool.

___

10:30 a.m.

Chelsea has signed Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid for the season.

The move was completed on the final day of the Premier League’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old Kovacic was part of Croatia’s run to the World Cup final, where it lost to France. Kovacic has been at Madrid since 2015, joining from Inter Milan.

Chelsea has also sold a player — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — to Real Madrid. The Belgian was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga after Chelsea met the goalkeeper’s 80 million euro ($93 million) buyout clause from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The transfer window is closing a day before the season opens on Friday with Manchester United hosting Leicester. United manager Jose Mourinho says he is “not confident” of signing players Thursday.

