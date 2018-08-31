Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

August 31, 2018
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1
2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4
3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2
4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5
6. Washington 10-3 1215 16
7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3
8. Miami 10-3 1027 13
9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10
10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8
11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15
12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11
13. Stanford 9-5 778 20
14. Michigan 8-5 773
15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12
16. TCU 11-3 533 9
17. West Virginia 7-6 511
18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19
19. Florida St. 7-6 384
20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24
21. UCF 13-0 312 6
22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22
23. Texas 7-6 216
24. Oregon 7-6 148
25. LSU 9-4 106 18

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

