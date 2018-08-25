This Date In Baseball

Aug. 26

1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter to beat Cleveland 5-0.

1939 — The first major league baseball game is televised. NBC broadcasts a doubleheader at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers.

1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead became the first black pitcher in the majors. He homered in his first major league plate appearance, but didn’t fare well on the mound. In 3 1-3 innings of relief, he gave up 10 hits and six earned runs in Pittsburgh’s 16-3 victory.

1962 — Minnesota’s Jack Kralick pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against the Kansas City Athletics at Metropolitan Stadium.

1987 — Milwaukee’s Paul Molitor went 0-for-4, ending his 39-game hitting streak, and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 in 10 innings on pinch-hitter Rick Manning’s RBI single. With Molitor waiting in the on-deck circle for a possible fifth at-bat, Manning singled in the game-winner.

1991 — Kansas City’s Brett Saberhagen pitched a no-hitter to lead the Royals to a 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

1999 — Randy Johnson reached 300 strikeouts in record time, notching nine in seven innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Florida Marlins 12-2. Johnson achieved the milestone in his 29th start.

2004 — Ichiro Suzuki homered in the ninth inning for his 200th hit of the season, but Seattle fell to Kansas City 7-3. Suzuki became the first player to reach 200 hits in each of his first four major league seasons.

2007 — Dalton Carriker’s home run in the bottom of the eighth gave Warner Robins, Ga., a 3-2 victory over Tokyo to win the Little League World Series.

2008 — Major League Baseball announced umpires will be allowed to check video on home run calls starting Aug. 27. Video will be used only on “boundary calls,” such as determining if fly balls went over the fence, potential home runs were fair or foul, fan interference on possible homers.

2012 — Noriatsu Osaka hit three homers and tripled, and Japan limited Tennessee to two hits in a 12-2 victory in the Little League World Series title game. The game ended in the fifth after Osaka’s third homer made it a 10-run game.

2015 — Detroit’s Justin Verlander lost a bid for his third no-hitter when Chris Iannetta lined a leadoff double in the ninth inning that landed on the left-field line, and the Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0.

Today’s birthdays: Maikel Franco, 26; Elvis Andrus, 30; Xavier Cedeno, 32; David Price, 33.

