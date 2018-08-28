This Date In Baseball

Aug. 29

1918 — The Chicago Cubs, behind the pitching of Lefty Tyler, clinched the National League pennant with a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1934 — The Philadelphia A’s ended Schoolboy Rowe’s 16-game winning streak with a 13-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

1948 — Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers hit for the cycle in a 12-7 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Robinson drove in two runs, scored three runs and stole a base.

1965 — San Francisco’s Willie Mays broke Ralph Kiner’s National League record with his 17th home run of the month in an 8-3 triumph over the New York Mets. Kiner had 16 homers in September of 1949. Mays hi a tape measure shot off Jack Fisher.

1967 — Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A’s hit three triples in a 9-8, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians. Campaneris was the first to have three triples in a game since Ben Chapman in 1939.

1971 — Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves knocked in his 100th run of the season, giving him the National League record of 11 seasons with 100 or more RBIs.

1972 — During a 3-0 win over St. Louis, San Francisco’s Jim Barr retired the first 20 batters to face him. Six days earlier, Barr had gotten out the last 21 men to face him. That gave Barr a major-league record of 41 consecutive batters retired. The record will be broken 37 years later by Mark Buehrle.

1977 — Lou Brock of St. Louis stole base No. 893, breaking Ty Cobb’s modern record for career stolen bases. The Cardinals lost to the San Diego Padres 4-3.

1977— Cleveland’s Duane Kuiper hit a one-out solo home run in the first inning off Chicago’s Steve Stone at Municipal Stadium. It was Kuiper’s only homer in 3,379 career at-bats — the fewest homers in most at-bats for any player in MLB history.

1985 — Don Baylor of the New York Yankees set an American League record when he was hit by a pitch for the 190th time in his career. Baylor was struck by California Angels pitcher Kirk McCaskill in the first inning, breaking the old mark of 189 set by Minnie Minoso.

1993 — George Brett recorded his 200th stolen base in Kansas City’s 5-4, 12-inning victory over Boston to join Willie Mays and Hank Aaron as the only players with 3,000 hits, 300 homers and 200 steals.

1995 — Pittsburgh’s Paul Wagner, the NL leader in losses, lost his no-hitter against Colorado on an infield single with two out in ninth.

2000 — Anaheim’s Darin Erstad went 3-for-5 to reach 200 hits faster than any player in 65 years as the Angels defeated Toronto 9-4. Ducky Medwick of the St. Louis Cardinals did it in 131 games in 1935.

2002 — Mark Bellhorn became the first player in NL history to hit a home run in the same inning from both sides of the plate, in ‘the fourth of the Chicago Cubs’ 13-10 win over Milwaukee.

2010 — Brian McCann hit a game-winning homer with help from video replay, giving the Atlanta Braves a stunning 7-6 victory over the Florida Marlins. It was the first time a game ended using a video review.

Today’s birthdays: Alex Reyes, 24; Noah Syndergaard, 26; Chris Taylor, 28; Brent Suter, 29; Mike Rzepczynski, 33; Anthony Recker, 35.

Aug. 30

1905 — Ty Cobb made his major league debut, hitting a double off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders in the Tigers’ 5-3 victory.

1910 — Tom Hughes of the New York Yankees pitched a no-hitter for 9 1-3 innings before giving up a single to Harry Niles of the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees lost 5-0, with Hughes giving up seven hits in 11 innings.

1912 — Earl Hamilton of the St. Louis Browns pitched a 5-1 no-hitter against the Tigers at Detroit.

1916 — Dutch Leonard of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns for a 4-0 victory.

1918 — The New York Giants beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 1-0 in a game that took 57 minutes to play.

1941 — Lon Warneke of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds. Only three balls were hit to the outfield. It is Warneke’s 15th victory of the season and, with the Dodgers’ doubleheader loss to the Giants, St. Louis moved into first place by two percentage points.

1953 — In the opening game of a doubleheader, rookie Jim Pendleton hit three of the Braves major-league record eight homers in a 19-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Braves hit four more homers in the second game, an 11-5 win, to set a major-league record for a doubleheader.

1960 — Pete Runnels went 6-for-7 as the Boston Red Sox edged the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings of a doubleheader opener. Runnels added three hits in the second

1966 — Pete Rose homered from both sides of the plate to lead Cincinnati to a 6-4 win over St. Louis.

1969 — Washington Senators second baseman Tim Cullen tied a major-league record with three consecutive errors in the eighth inning of an 11-3 win over the Oakland A’s.

1969 — Baltimore’s Merv Rettenmund drove in three runs to lead the Orioles to a 6-3 win over the Angels. The Orioles scored their last run on a single by Brooks Robinson in the seventh and three consecutive passed balls by Joe Azcue which tied the American League record.

1986 — Tommy John, 43, and Joe Niekro, 41, pitched a doubleheader for the New York Yankees against Seattle to become the first 40-plus teammate combo to start a doubleheader since Sept. 13, 1933, when the Chicago Cubs’ Sad Sam Jones, 41, and Red Faber, 44, pitched against the Philadelphia Athletics. John lost the opener and Niekro won the second game, 3-0.

1987 — Minnesota’s Kirby Puckett went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and connected for two homers and two doubles to lead the Twins to a 10-6 victory over the Milwaukee.

1999 — Edgardo Alfonzo of the New York Mets went 6-for-6 with three homers, five RBIs and a major league record-tying six runs scored in a 17-1 win over Houston.

2006 — Curt Schilling became the 14th pitcher in major league history to reach 3,000 strikeouts when he fanned Oakland’s Nick Swisher in the first inning of the Red Sox’s 7-2 loss to Oakland.

2015 — Jake Arrieta pitched the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and second against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 days, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 victory. Arrieta struck out a season-high 12 — one off his career high and walked one. Arrieta got the benefit of a close call for the official scorer in the third inning, when Kike Hernandez reached on a fielding error by second baseman Starlin Castro. Hernandez hit a one-hopper at Castro, who tried to play it on the short hop as the ball bounced off him. The play was ruled an error but probably could have gone either way.

Today’s birthdays: Shane Carle, 27; Steven Wright, 34; Adam Wainwright, 37.

Aug. 31

1915 — Jim Lavender of the Chicago Cubs pitched a 2-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Giants.

1935 — Vern Kennedy of the Chicago White Sox pitched a no-hitter to beat Cleveland 5-0. Kennedy also had a bases-loaded triple.

1937 — Rudy York of the Tigers hit his 17th and 18th home runs of the month to set a major league record as Detroit beat Washington 12-3.

1950 — Brooklyn’s Gil Hodges tied a major league record by hitting four homers against the Boston Braves in the Dodgers’ 19-3 rout. Hodges also added a single for 17 total bases and drove in nine runs. His first homer was a two-run shot off Warren Spahn in the second inning. He followed with a three-run homer in the third off Norman Roy and a two-run homer off Bob Hall in the sixth. Hodges had a single in the seventh and a two-run shot off Johnny Antonelli in the eighth. Carl Furillo was on base for each of the home runs. Brooklyn pitcher Carl Erskine singled in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

1959 — Sandy Koufax of Los Angeles struck out 18 Giants for a National League record as the Dodgers beat San Francisco 5-2.

1965 — Boston catcher Russ Nixon tied a major-league record with three run-scoring sacrifice flies in the second game at Washington. Boston won 8-5, after taking the opener, 4-0.

1974 — In a Northwest League game, Portland manager Frank Peters rotated his players so each man played a different position each inning. The strategy worked for an 8-7 win over Tri-Cities.

1990 — The Griffeys — 20-year-old Ken Jr. and his dad, Ken, 40 — made major league history, leading Seattle to a 5-2 victory over Kansas City. The Griffeys were the first father and son to play together in the big leagues.

1995 — Paul O’Neill homered in his first three at bats and drove in eight runs to lead the New York Yankees to an 11-6 win over California.

2001 — Pitcher Danny Almonte who dominated the Little League World Series with his 70 mph fastballs was ruled ineligible after government records experts determined he actually was 14, and that birth certificates showing he was two years younger were false. The finding nullified all the victories by his Bronx, N.Y., team, the Rolando Paulino Little League All-Stars, and wiped out all its records — including Almonte’s perfect game and an earlier no-hitter.

2004 — Omar Vizquel went 6-for-7 to tie the American League record for hits for a nine-inning game in Cleveland’s 22-0 victory over the New York Yankees. The 22-0 beating, was the largest loss in the history of the Yankees’ organization. Cleveland matched the largest shutout win in the major leagues since 1900, set by Pittsburgh against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, 1975.

2005 — Florida’s Jeremy Hermida became the first player in more than a century and the second to hit a grand slam in his first major league at-bat, connecting in the seventh inning off the St. Louis Cardinals’ Al Reyes.

2010 — Cuban defector Aroldis Chapman reached 102 mph during one perfect inning, and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee 8-4. Chapman joined the Reds’ bullpen and matched the hype his first time out, throwing four pitches clocked at 100 mph or better.

2011 — Two milestone home runs — Chipper Jones’ 450th and Derek Lowe’s first — gave Atlanta the early lead and Lowe combined with three relievers on a three-hitter in a 3-1 victory over Washington. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 41st save, setting a major league rookie record.

Today’s birthdays: Dillon Peters, 26; Erik Gonzalez, 27; John Hicks, 29; Matt Adams, 30; Juan Nicasio, 32; Frank Robinson, 83.

Sept. 1

1906 — The Philadelphia Athletics beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 in 24 innings. Jack Coombs of the Athletics and Joe Harris of the Red Sox pitched all 24 innings. Coombs fanned 18.

1930 — Wes Ferrell of Cleveland beat the St. Louis Browns 9-5 for his 13th straight victory.

1931 — Lou Gehrig hit his third grand slam in four days as the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1.

1945 — The Philadelphia Phillies, behind Vince DiMaggio’s grand slam, beat the Braves 8-3 in Boston. It was the fourth grand slam of the year for DiMaggio to tie a major league mark.

1958 — Vinegar Bend Mizell of the St. Louis Cardinals set a National League record by walking nine batters and tossing a shutout. Mizell beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

1963 — Curt Simmons of the St. Louis Cardinals allowed six hits, drove in two runs with a triple and stole home plate in a 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Simmons’ steal of home is the last by a pitcher.

1967 — Cincinnati’s Bob Lee walked Dick Groat with the bases loaded in the 21st inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 1-0 victory at Crosley Field.

1975 — Tom Seaver struck out Manny Sanguillen in the seventh inning to become the first pitcher to strike out at least 200 batters in eight consecutive seasons. Seaver recorded 10 strikeouts in the Mets’ 3-0 triumph over Pittsburgh.

1986 — Oddibe McDowell and Darrell Porter of Texas hit back-to-back pinch hit homers in the ninth inning off Boston reliever Steve Crawford, but the Rangers lost to the Red Sox 6-4.

1998 — Mark McGwire broke Hack Wilson’s 68-year-old National League record for home runs in a season, hitting his 56th and 57th in the St. Louis Cardinals’ victory over the Florida Marlins.

1999 — Twenty-two of baseball 68 permanent umpires found themselves jobless, the fallout from their union’s failed attempt to force an early start to negotiations for a new labor contract. Under the deal mediated by U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner, the union agreed the 22 “will provide no further services.”

2007 — Clay Buchholz threw a no-hitter in his second major league start, just hours after being called up by the Boston Red Sox. Buchholz struck out nine, walked three and hit one batter to give the Red Sox a 10-0 victory over Baltimore. He became the 21st rookie to throw a no-hitter.

2008 — Stephen Drew and Adrian Beltre became the first players to hit for the cycle on the same day since Bobby Veach of the Detroit Tigers and George Burns of the New York Giants did it on Sept. 17, 1920. Beltre homered in the second off Texas Rangers starter Matt Harrison, then singled in the fourth and sixth off Harrison. He doubled in the seventh off Luis Mendoza and tripled in the eighth off Josh Rupe to become the fourth Mariners player ever to hit for the cycle. Drew singled in the first, tripled in the third and homered in the fifth against St. Louis Cardinals starter Joel Pineiro. Drew then added a pair of doubles.

2014 — Cole Hamels and three Philadelphia Phillies relievers combined to pitch a no-hitter, beating the Atlanta Braves 7-0. Hamels pulled after six innings. He struck out seven, walked five, hit a batter and threw 108 pitches on a hot afternoon at Turner Field. Relievers Jake Diekman, Ken Giles and closer Jonathan Papelbon each pitched a hitless inning to finish off the fourth no-hitter in the majors this season.

