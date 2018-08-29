This Date In Baseball

Aug. 30

1905 — Ty Cobb made his major league debut, hitting a double off Jack Chesbro of the New York Highlanders in the Tigers’ 5-3 victory.

1910 — Tom Hughes of the New York Yankees pitched a no-hitter for 9 1-3 innings before giving up a single to Harry Niles of the Cleveland Indians. The Yankees lost 5-0, with Hughes giving up seven hits in 11 innings.

1912 — Earl Hamilton of the St. Louis Browns pitched a 5-1 no-hitter against the Tigers at Detroit.

1916 — Dutch Leonard of the Boston Red Sox pitched a no-hitter against the St. Louis Browns for a 4-0 victory.

1918 — The New York Giants beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 1-0 in a game that took 57 minutes to play.

1941 — Lon Warneke of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds. Only three balls were hit to the outfield. It is Warneke’s 15th victory of the season and, with the Dodgers’ doubleheader loss to the Giants, St. Louis moved into first place by two percentage points.

1953 — In the opening game of a doubleheader, rookie Jim Pendleton hit three of the Braves major-league record eight homers in a 19-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Braves hit four more homers in the second game, an 11-5 win, to set a major-league record for a doubleheader.

1960 — Pete Runnels went 6-for-7 as the Boston Red Sox edged the Detroit Tigers in 15 innings of a doubleheader opener. Runnels added three hits in the second

1966 — Pete Rose homered from both sides of the plate to lead Cincinnati to a 6-4 win over St. Louis.

1969 — Washington Senators second baseman Tim Cullen tied a major-league record with three consecutive errors in the eighth inning of an 11-3 win over the Oakland A’s.

1969 — Baltimore’s Merv Rettenmund drove in three runs to lead the Orioles to a 6-3 win over the Angels. The Orioles scored their last run on a single by Brooks Robinson in the seventh and three consecutive passed balls by Joe Azcue which tied the American League record.

1986 — Tommy John, 43, and Joe Niekro, 41, pitched a doubleheader for the New York Yankees against Seattle to become the first 40-plus teammate combo to start a doubleheader since Sept. 13, 1933, when the Chicago Cubs’ Sad Sam Jones, 41, and Red Faber, 44, pitched against the Philadelphia Athletics. John lost the opener and Niekro won the second game, 3-0.

1987 — Minnesota’s Kirby Puckett went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and connected for two homers and two doubles to lead the Twins to a 10-6 victory over the Milwaukee.

1999 — Edgardo Alfonzo of the New York Mets went 6-for-6 with three homers, five RBIs and a major league record-tying six runs scored in a 17-1 win over Houston.

2006 — Curt Schilling became the 14th pitcher in major league history to reach 3,000 strikeouts when he fanned Oakland’s Nick Swisher in the first inning of the Red Sox’s 7-2 loss to Oakland.

2015 — Jake Arrieta pitched the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and second against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 days, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 victory. Arrieta struck out a season-high 12 — one off his career high and walked one. Arrieta got the benefit of a close call for the official scorer in the third inning, when Kike Hernandez reached on a fielding error by second baseman Starlin Castro. Hernandez hit a one-hopper at Castro, who tried to play it on the short hop as the ball bounced off him. The play was ruled an error but probably could have gone either way.

Today’s birthdays: Shane Carle, 27; Steven Wright, 34; Adam Wainwright, 37.

