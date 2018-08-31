Thunder waives forward Kyle Singler

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forward Kyle Singler on Friday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Thunder’s plan.

The 6-foot-8, 228-pound Singler started in 22 games and appeared in a total of 138 over four years with the Thunder. He averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 13.6 minutes.

Singler played at Duke and entered the NBA in 2012.

