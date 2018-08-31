Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder waives forward Kyle Singler

August 31, 2018 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forward Kyle Singler on Friday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Thunder’s plan.

The 6-foot-8, 228-pound Singler started in 22 games and appeared in a total of 138 over four years with the Thunder. He averaged 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 13.6 minutes.

Singler played at Duke and entered the NBA in 2012.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech