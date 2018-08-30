Thursday’s College Football Scores

Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7
Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23
West Chester 44, Bentley 6
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
