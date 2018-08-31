Thursday’s College Football Scores

Charleston (WV) 35, W. Virginia St. 31
Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7
Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7
Johns Hopkins 63, Randolph-Macon 31
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
Pace 23, Millersville 10
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23
West Chester 44, Bentley 6
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
Louisiana-Monroe 34, SE Louisiana 31
S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Samford 66, Shorter 9
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT
Baldwin-Wallace 63, Alma 21
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
Bemidji St. 38, Northern St. (SD) 17
Buena Vista 39, Hamline 27
Ferris St. 49, East Stroudsburg 17
Fort Hays St. 20, Cent. Missouri 16
Grand Valley St. 30, Indianapolis 7
Indiana (Pa.) 21, Ashland 17
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Michigan Tech 20, Truman St. 10
Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10
Minn. Duluth 49, Minot St. 3
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
Northwestern 31, Purdue 27
Ohio Dominican 28, California (Pa.) 23
Saginaw Valley St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7
Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 21
Washburn 27, Lindenwood (Mo.) 14
Harding 41, Henderson St. 17
Oklahoma Baptist 27, East Central 26, OT
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
Tarleton St. 44, Delta St. 13
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
Texas A&M Commerce 37, Texas A&M-Kingsville 36, 2OT
Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23
UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
