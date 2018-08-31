Thursday’s College Football Scores

EAST

Charleston (WV) 35, W. Virginia St. 31

Coast Guard 33, New England Coll. 7

Frostburg St. 34, Stevenson 7

Johns Hopkins 63, Randolph-Macon 31

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Pace 23, Millersville 10

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

S. Connecticut 35, Gannon 31

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23

West Chester 44, Bentley 6

SOUTH

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, SE Louisiana 31

S. Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Samford 66, Shorter 9

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT

MIDWEST

Baldwin-Wallace 63, Alma 21

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Bemidji St. 38, Northern St. (SD) 17

Buena Vista 39, Hamline 27

Ferris St. 49, East Stroudsburg 17

Fort Hays St. 20, Cent. Missouri 16

Grand Valley St. 30, Indianapolis 7

Indiana (Pa.) 21, Ashland 17

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Michigan Tech 20, Truman St. 10

Minnesota 48, New Mexico St. 10

Minn. Duluth 49, Minot St. 3

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Ohio Dominican 28, California (Pa.) 23

Saginaw Valley St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7

Sioux Falls 27, Concordia (St.P.) 21

Washburn 27, Lindenwood (Mo.) 14

SOUTHWEST

Harding 41, Henderson St. 17

Oklahoma Baptist 27, East Central 26, OT

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

Tarleton St. 44, Delta St. 13

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

Texas A&M Commerce 37, Texas A&M-Kingsville 36, 2OT

FAR WEST

Montana St. 26, W. Illinois 23

UC Davis 44, San Jose St. 38

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

