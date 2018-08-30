Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Currituck County, N.C. 12, Hickory 6

Deep Creek 20, Grassfield 15

George Mason 38, TJ-Alexandria 0

Justice 28, James Wood 21

Landstown 21, Bayside 7

Loudoun County 49, Millbrook 28

Nandua 50, Windsor 7

Ocean Lakes 28, First Colonial 0

Rappahannock 28, Middlesex 0

Wakefield 30, Washington-Lee 22

Washington & Lee 71, Mathews 6

Woodbridge 61, Osbourn 0

Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 37, Yorktown 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooke Point vs. King George, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Colonial Heights vs. New Kent, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Deep Run vs. Atlee, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Douglas Freeman vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Glen Allen vs. Monacan, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Grafton vs. Churchland, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Green Run vs. Tallwood, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Hampton vs. Denbigh, ppd.

John Marshall vs. Petersburg, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Kempsville vs. Kellam, ppd.

Lee-Davis vs. Mills Godwin, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Matoaca vs. Cosby, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Midlothian vs. Powhatan, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Norcom vs. Lafayette, ppd.

Prince George vs. Clover Hill, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Princess Anne vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Rappahannock County vs. West Point, ppd.

Smithfield vs. Dinwiddie, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Southampton vs. Warhill, ppd.

Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Aug 31st.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

