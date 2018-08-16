Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig two games and fined an undisclosed amount for fighting and inciting a bench-clearing incident in a Aug. 14 against San Francisco Giants. Fined San Francisco C Nick Hundley an undisclosed amount for his role in the incident. Suspended Miami Marlins RHP José Ureña six-games and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Braves first base coach Eric Young one-game and an undisclosed fine for his actions during the incident. American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP Hansel Robles on the 10-day DL, retoactive to August 15. Recalled RHP Ty Buttrey from Salt Lake (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF Nomar Mazara from the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Willie Calhoun to Round Rock (PCL). Acquired RHP Kelvin Gonzalez from Kansas City for international slot money and assigned him to the Arizona League.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced OF Alex McKenna was transferred to the team from Tri-City (NYP) and OF Logan Mattix was transferred to Tri-City.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Jason Garcia and INF Dean Green.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated LHP Hector Silvestre. Placed OF Travis Snider on the suspended list.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LS Tanner Carew. Waived-injured LB Andrew Trumbetti.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Tyrone Pierre to the practice roster.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Charlie Kaser assistant equipment manager.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Signed C Ryan Olsen and D Travis Brown.

National Women’s Hockey League

BUFFALO BEAUTS — Agreed to terms D Emily Pfalzer.

COLLEGE

BARUCH — Named Ken Diaz of the men’s and women’s tennis assistant coach.

CAMPBELL — Promoted Tyler Robinson to assistant baseball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Tyler Thompson associate tennis head coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jenn Cabral women’s assistant volleyball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named AJ Fick graduate assistant lacrosse coach.

WAYNE STATE (MICH.) — Named Plenette Pierson women’s assistant basketball coach.

