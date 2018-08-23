Thursday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of OF Matt Holliday from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 3B Christian Villanueva on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, Aug. 22. Recalled INF Carlos Asuaje from El Paso (PCL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP James D. Williams.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Keury De La Cruz and LHP Francisco Gracesqui.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Alex Gunn.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Alex Ogren.
QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced LHP Carlos Hiraldo was transferred to the team from Tri-City (NYP).
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Chris Pennell.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Keenan Robinson on the reserve/retired list.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived-injured CB Sojourn Shelton.
DETROIT LIONS — Acquired LB Eli Harold from San Francisco for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived DL JoJo Wicker.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Brandon Banks. Waived-injured WR Matt Hazel.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Waived-injured S Obi Melifonwu.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed K Chris Boswell to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Charles Sims III on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Loaned Dn Robin Norell to Djurgården IF (Sweden).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Ryan Parent assistant coach for Binghamton (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Hayley Wickenheiser assistant director of player development. Promoted Scott Pellerin to senior director of player development and Stephane Robidas director of player development.
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Chris McCarthy on a one-year contract.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Tyler Barnes.
|OLYMPICS
|U.S. Olympic Committee
USOC — Announced the resignation of chief marketing officer Lisa Baird.
CONFERENCE USA — Named Troy Fullwood coordinator of baseball umpires.
SAINT ANSELM — Named Frank Irizarry tight ends coach and Zac Angelos running backs coach.
ST. JOHN’S — Named Brittany Anghel womens soccer coordinator of operations.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.