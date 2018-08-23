Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

August 23, 2018 7:32 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day DL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Josh Tomlin from the 10-day DL. Placed RHP Neil Ramirez on the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Monday, Aug. 20. Recalled RHP Dillon Maples from Iowa (PCL).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of OF Matt Holliday from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF Garrett Hampson to Albuquerque.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled C Andrew Knapp from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 3B Christian Villanueva on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday, Aug. 22. Recalled INF Carlos Asuaje from El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP James D. Williams.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released OF Keury De La Cruz and LHP Francisco Gracesqui.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Alex Gunn.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Alex Ogren.

Midwest League

QUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITS — Announced LHP Carlos Hiraldo was transferred to the team from Tri-City (NYP).

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Chris Pennell.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Keenan Robinson on the reserve/retired list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived-injured CB Sojourn Shelton.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired LB Eli Harold from San Francisco for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived DL JoJo Wicker.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Brandon Banks. Waived-injured WR Matt Hazel.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. Waived-injured S Obi Melifonwu.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed K Chris Boswell to a five-year contract through the 2022 season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Charles Sims III on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Loaned Dn Robin Norell to Djurgården IF (Sweden).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Ryan Parent assistant coach for Binghamton (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Named Hayley Wickenheiser assistant director of player development. Promoted Scott Pellerin to senior director of player development and Stephane Robidas director of player development.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Chris McCarthy on a one-year contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Tyler Barnes.

OLYMPICS
U.S. Olympic Committee

USOC — Announced the resignation of chief marketing officer Lisa Baird.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE USA — Named Troy Fullwood coordinator of baseball umpires.

CENTENARY — Named Matt Coomer tennis coach.

ETSU — Announced men’s sophomore basketball C Lucas N’Guessan tranferred from Oklahoma State.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Frank Irizarry tight ends coach and Zac Angelos running backs coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Brittany Anghel women’s soccer coordinator of operations.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech