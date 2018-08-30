Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

August 30, 2018 10:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with manager A.J. Hinch on a contract extension through the 2022 season.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Albert Pujols on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Reinstated OF Justin Upton from the 10-day DL. Recalled C Jose Briceno from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded C Bobby Wilson to the Chicago Cubs for C Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHPs Frankie Montas and J.B. Wendelken from Nashville (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Dull and OF Nick Martini to Nashville.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired C Chris Stewart from the Atlanta Braves for cash or a player to be named later.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Alec Mills and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Designated RHP Cory Mazzoni for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Colten Brewer to El Paso (PCL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Thomas Robinson.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — F-C David West announced his retirement.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed C Doral Moore.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNAT BENGALS — Waived CB Darius Hillary.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C/G Greg Mancz to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DE Elvis Dumervile announced his retirement.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived/injury settlement RB Charles Sims III.

HOCKEY
ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Josh MacDonald.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jordan Kwas and D Alexis Vanier.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Signed D Parker Malchuk, G Connor Martin and F Cage Newans.

TRACK & FIELD

IAAF — Banned IAAF Council member David Okeyo, secretary general and a vice president of Kenya’s track federation, for life for corruption.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Marcus Hilliard senior associate director of athletics for external affairs.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Ryan Erlacher director of athletics, effective Sept. 17.

DAVIS & ELKINS — Announced they have accepted full membership to join the Mountain East Conference, effective July 1, 2019.

EMORY — Named Kyle Childree men’s assistant tennis coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Josh Gochiz men’s assistant soccer/goalkeepers coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jonathan Murray assistant wrestling coach.

SIENA — Named Tim Cox and Derrick Eccles men’s assistant lacrosse coaches.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced freshman DL Josh Belk has been declared eligible to play immediately.

