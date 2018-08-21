Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 2, Cubs 1

August 21, 2018 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Almora cf 4 0 2 0 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 2 0
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 1 2 0
J.Baez ss 4 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 1
Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0
Zobrist 2b 3 0 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 3 1
Schwrbr lf 4 0 1 0 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 1 0
Cntrras c 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0
L Stlla dh 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 3 0 2 0
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 31 2 11 2
Chicago 000 001 000—1
Detroit 200 000 00x—2

E_J.Iglesias (8). DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Candelario 2 (24). HR_Rizzo (19). SB_Schwarber (4). CS_Castellanos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hendricks L,9-10 7 10 2 2 1 3
Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Zimmermann W,6-5 6 7 1 1 1 5
VerHagen H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jimenez H,18 1 0 0 0 1 2
Greene S,27-30 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:45. A_26,638 (41,297).

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech