Tigers 2, Cubs 1

|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Almora cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Schwrbr lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|11
|2
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|Detroit
|200
|000
|00x—2
E_J.Iglesias (8). DP_Chicago 3, Detroit 2. LOB_Chicago 10, Detroit 6. 2B_Candelario 2 (24). HR_Rizzo (19). SB_Schwarber (4). CS_Castellanos (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Hendricks L,9-10
|7
|10
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Zimmermann W,6-5
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|VerHagen H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jimenez H,18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Greene S,27-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:45. A_26,638 (41,297).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.