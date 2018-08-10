Tigers 5, Twins 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Mauer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Polanco ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287 Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Garver c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Cave cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .282 Adrianza 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .249 Totals 36 3 10 2 0 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Gerber lf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .174 Iglesias ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .266 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .226 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .231 Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 McCann c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Jones cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .205 Totals 27 5 3 5 3 6

Minnesota 001 001 001—3 10 1 Detroit 001 220 00x—5 3 2

E_Rosario (8), Candelario (8), Goodrum (9). LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 2. 2B_Polanco (8), Cave (9), Adrianza (15). 3B_Jones (5). HR_Goodrum (11), off Santana; Iglesias (5), off Santana. RBIs_Garver (26), Adrianza (21), Gerber (2), Iglesias 2 (47), Goodrum 2 (36). SF_Garver, Gerber.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Mauer, Kepler, Adrianza). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; .

Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Morrison.

Advertisement

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Adduci).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Santana, L, 0-1 6 3 5 5 2 5 94 6.53 Drake 2 0 0 0 1 1 30 6.82 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann, W, 5-4 6 1-3 8 2 0 0 1 96 3.98 Wilson, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.80 Jimenez, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.28 Greene, S, 24-27 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 4.12

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:37. A_24,849 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.