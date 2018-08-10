Listen Live Sports

Tigers 5, Twins 3

August 10, 2018
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Polanco ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .287
Forsythe 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .234
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Garver c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Morrison dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Cave cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .282
Adrianza 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .249
Totals 36 3 10 2 0 1
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gerber lf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .174
Iglesias ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .266
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Candelario 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .226
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .231
Adduci 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
McCann c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Jones cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .205
Totals 27 5 3 5 3 6
Minnesota 001 001 001—3 10 1
Detroit 001 220 00x—5 3 2

E_Rosario (8), Candelario (8), Goodrum (9). LOB_Minnesota 7, Detroit 2. 2B_Polanco (8), Cave (9), Adrianza (15). 3B_Jones (5). HR_Goodrum (11), off Santana; Iglesias (5), off Santana. RBIs_Garver (26), Adrianza (21), Gerber (2), Iglesias 2 (47), Goodrum 2 (36). SF_Garver, Gerber.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Mauer, Kepler, Adrianza). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 5; .

Runners moved up_Kepler. GIDP_Morrison.

DP_Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Adduci).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Santana, L, 0-1 6 3 5 5 2 5 94 6.53
Drake 2 0 0 0 1 1 30 6.82
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, W, 5-4 6 1-3 8 2 0 0 1 96 3.98
Wilson, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.80
Jimenez, H, 16 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.28
Greene, S, 24-27 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 4.12

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:37. A_24,849 (41,297).

