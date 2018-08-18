Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 7, Twins 5

August 18, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Adduci 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .268
Castellanos rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .290
Goodrum 2b 2 2 0 0 2 1 .233
Martinez dh 5 1 0 0 0 0 .248
Mahtook lf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .189
Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .198
Greiner c 2 1 0 0 2 1 .246
Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Totals 34 7 6 6 6 8
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .279
Rosario lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Polanco ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .280
Sano 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .227
Forsythe 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Kepler cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .233
Garver c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .256
Austin dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .241
Field rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Cave ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Totals 38 5 11 5 3 8
Detroit 003 030 010—7 6 0
Minnesota 111 000 020—5 11 1

a-struck out for Field in the 6th.

E_Polanco (6). LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Candelario (21), Adduci (3), Rodriguez (3), Mauer (19), Polanco (10). HR_Mahtook (2), off Duffey; Mauer (5), off Carpenter; Austin (11), off Carpenter; Sano (11), off Carpenter; Garver (7), off Jimenez. RBIs_Mahtook 4 (12), Rodriguez 2 (7), Mauer (38), Sano (37), Garver 2 (30), Austin (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos 2, Martinez, Greiner 2); Minnesota 4 (Forsythe 2, Kepler 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Adduci, Rosario.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carpenter, W, 1-1 5 1-3 8 3 3 0 3 86 6.00
VerHagen, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.71
Alcantara, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 0.51
Jimenez 2-3 1 2 2 2 1 33 3.63
Greene, S, 26-29 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.86
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stewart 2 2-3 3 3 3 4 2 65 7.71
Duffey, L, 1-2 2 1-3 2 3 3 0 2 47 6.35
May 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.17
Moya 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.92
Reed 1 1 1 0 1 1 18 4.63
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.15

Inherited runners-scored_Greene 1-0, Duffey 2-0. HBP_Stewart (Mahtook), Duffey (Goodrum).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:29. A_31,904 (38,649).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech