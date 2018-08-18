Tigers 7, Twins 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Adduci 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.290
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.233
|Martinez dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mahtook lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.189
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.198
|Greiner c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.246
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|34
|7
|6
|6
|6
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Polanco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Sano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Forsythe 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Kepler cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Garver c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Austin dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Field rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Cave ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|3
|8
|Detroit
|003
|030
|010—7
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|111
|000
|020—5
|11
|1
a-struck out for Field in the 6th.
E_Polanco (6). LOB_Detroit 8, Minnesota 9. 2B_Candelario (21), Adduci (3), Rodriguez (3), Mauer (19), Polanco (10). HR_Mahtook (2), off Duffey; Mauer (5), off Carpenter; Austin (11), off Carpenter; Sano (11), off Carpenter; Garver (7), off Jimenez. RBIs_Mahtook 4 (12), Rodriguez 2 (7), Mauer (38), Sano (37), Garver 2 (30), Austin (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Castellanos 2, Martinez, Greiner 2); Minnesota 4 (Forsythe 2, Kepler 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 11; Minnesota 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Adduci, Rosario.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carpenter, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|86
|6.00
|VerHagen, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.71
|Alcantara, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.51
|Jimenez
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|33
|3.63
|Greene, S, 26-29
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stewart
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|65
|7.71
|Duffey, L, 1-2
|2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|47
|6.35
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.17
|Moya
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.92
|Reed
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.63
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.15
Inherited runners-scored_Greene 1-0, Duffey 2-0. HBP_Stewart (Mahtook), Duffey (Goodrum).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, John Libka; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:29. A_31,904 (38,649).
