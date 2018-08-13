Tigers 9, White Sox 5

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Dlmnico dh 4 1 1 0 Cndlrio 3b 2 2 1 1 Y.Sanch 3b 5 1 2 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 Cstllns rf 5 2 5 5 Palka lf 5 0 3 1 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 0 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 1 Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 3 3 0 Engel cf 4 2 2 1 V.Reyes cf 3 2 1 1 Totals 34 5 11 5 Totals 34 9 12 8

Chicago 003 001 010—5 Detroit 001 120 23x—9

E_Adduci (3). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Y.Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), V.Martinez (13), J.McCann (13). HR_Narvaez (5), Engel (4), Castellanos (17). CS_Y.Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF_J.Abreu (6), A.Garcia (4), Candelario (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lopez 5 7 4 4 1 2 Gomez L,0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minaya 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 Detroit Lewicki 4 2-3 6 3 3 3 3 VerHagen 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 Coleman W,4-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Wilson H,11 1 1 1 1 0 1 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Lewicki (Delmonico), by Lopez (Goodrum). WP_Lopez, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_20,964 (41,297).

