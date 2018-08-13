Tigers 9, White Sox 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Delmonico dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Sanchez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .243 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264 Palka lf 5 0 3 1 0 2 .238 Garcia rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .244 Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .281 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .221 Engel cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .227 Totals 34 5 11 5 3 10

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 2 2 1 1 2 1 .228 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Castellanos rf 5 2 5 5 0 0 .291 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .239 Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193 McCann c 4 3 3 0 0 1 .229 Reyes cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .226 Totals 34 9 12 8 4 6

Chicago 003 001 010—5 11 0 Detroit 001 120 23x—9 12 1

E_Adduci (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), Martinez (13), McCann (13). HR_Narvaez (5), off VerHagen; Engel (4), off Wilson; Castellanos (17), off Gomez. RBIs_Abreu (68), Palka (48), Garcia (27), Narvaez (21), Engel (24), Candelario (45), Castellanos 5 (64), Martinez (37), Reyes (8). CS_Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF_Abreu, Garcia, Candelario.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Delmonico, Garcia, Narvaez 2, Moncada); Detroit 4 (Goodrum 2, Martinez, Mahtook). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Iglesias. GIDP_Iglesias.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 5 7 4 4 1 2 91 4.40 Gomez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 30 5.00 Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.53 Minaya 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 36 4.50 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lewicki 4 2-3 6 3 3 3 3 82 4.89 VerHagen 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 25 6.10 Coleman, W, 4-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.60 Wilson, H, 11 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.83 Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-0. HBP_Lewicki (Delmonico), Lopez (Goodrum). WP_Lopez, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_20,964 (41,297).

