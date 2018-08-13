Listen Live Sports

Tigers 9, White Sox 5

August 13, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Delmonico dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Sanchez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .243
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264
Palka lf 5 0 3 1 0 2 .238
Garcia rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .244
Narvaez c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .281
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .221
Engel cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .227
Totals 34 5 11 5 3 10
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 2 2 1 1 2 1 .228
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Castellanos rf 5 2 5 5 0 0 .291
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .239
Adduci 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Mahtook lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193
McCann c 4 3 3 0 0 1 .229
Reyes cf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .226
Totals 34 9 12 8 4 6
Chicago 003 001 010—5 11 0
Detroit 001 120 23x—9 12 1

E_Adduci (3). LOB_Chicago 8, Detroit 7. 2B_Sanchez (23), Engel (14), Castellanos 2 (33), Martinez (13), McCann (13). HR_Narvaez (5), off VerHagen; Engel (4), off Wilson; Castellanos (17), off Gomez. RBIs_Abreu (68), Palka (48), Garcia (27), Narvaez (21), Engel (24), Candelario (45), Castellanos 5 (64), Martinez (37), Reyes (8). CS_Sanchez (3), Moncada (5). SF_Abreu, Garcia, Candelario.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Delmonico, Garcia, Narvaez 2, Moncada); Detroit 4 (Goodrum 2, Martinez, Mahtook). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Detroit 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Reyes, Iglesias. GIDP_Iglesias.

DP_Chicago 1 (Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez 5 7 4 4 1 2 91 4.40
Gomez, L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 2 30 5.00
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.53
Minaya 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 36 4.50
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lewicki 4 2-3 6 3 3 3 3 82 4.89
VerHagen 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 25 6.10
Coleman, W, 4-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.60
Wilson, H, 11 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.83
Alcantara 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-0. HBP_Lewicki (Delmonico), Lopez (Goodrum). WP_Lopez, Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:35. A_20,964 (41,297).

